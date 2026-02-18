Tragic Death at St George’s Square

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 74-year-old woman was found dead at a home in St George’s Square, E7. Officers rushed to the scene at 12:36pm on Tuesday, 17 February, following reports of a death.

Despite attempts to save her, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

A 44-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody as officers probe the tragic incident.

Police Statement and Investigation Ongoing

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, Newham policing lead, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident in which a woman has lost her life, and our hearts go out to her family and friends. Officers are working with care and determination to understand the full circumstances of what happened. A man, believed to be known to the woman, is in custody, and this is being treated as an isolated incident.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Public Appeal for Information

The scene remains sealed while police continue their enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3397/17Feb. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.