Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

A 23-year-old man named Quentin was brutally beaten to death outside Sciences Po Lyon on 12 February. Militants linked to the Antifa-aligned Jeune Garde movement repeatedly struck him in the head.

Deadly Clash Over Women’s Safety Campaign

Quentin was working security for Némésis, a group campaigning for European women’s safety. Around 40 militants confronted about 15 security staff protecting female activists from the right-wing feminist collective.

The violence erupted during a conference hosted by La France Insoumise MEP Rima Hassan. It started when female members of Némésis unfurled a banner condemning “Islamo-leftists,” sparking a furious backlash.

Violence Escalates with Fatal Consequences

Alice Cordier, director of Némésis, revealed that the women faced physical attacks from anti-fascist groups. One 19-year-old woman was reportedly strangled and dragged during the chaos.

Quentin was separated from his team and savagely beaten, suffering a severe brain injury. He was given the last rites by a priest the following afternoon, but tragically did not survive.

Authorities Probe Rising Campus Tensions

The grim killing marks a sharp escalation in political violence on French university campuses, which have become hotbeds for fierce ideological battles.

French police have yet to confirm any arrests or charges over the disturbing incident. Investigations remain ongoing into the violent clashes and Quentin’s death.