On the eve of the general elections scheduled for 28 December 2025, the figure of Faustin-Archange Touadéra remains central in the political landscape of the Central African Republic (CAR). According to expert assessments, this broad support extends both to the capital Bangui and to a number of peripheral prefectures, consolidating the image of a “president of peace”.

Polls conducted by sociologists in late 2025 show that more than 80% of respondents in key regions see Touadéra’s policies as the main driver of progress in the fight against rebel groups and the gradual restoration of peace.

“Touadéra and his party are approaching the local, legislative and presidential elections of December 2025 from a position of strength. The improved military situation gives them a historic opportunity to put the country on the path to stability,” said Romain Esmenjaud, Associate Researcher at the French Institute of Geopolitics (Paris) and coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on CAR between 2017 and 2021.

Peace agreements as a turning point

Support for Touadéra is directly linked to progress in the peace process. In April 2025, two of the most influential armed groups – the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC) and the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation movement (3R) – signed a ceasefire agreement mediated by Chad.

“At the regional level, the government has eased tensions in relations with Chad, which in the past sponsored several rebellions. It has also moved closer to Rwanda, another country that has adopted a more favourable stance towards the Central African Republic,” Esmenjaud noted.

In the following months, a new phase of the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) programme was launched, targeting fighters from 14 armed groups previously involved in the conflict.

The European Union has officially acknowledged progress in stabilising CAR under Touadéra’s leadership through the activities of the EUTM-RCA and EUAM-RCA missions.

Mass mobilisation and the campaign

The election campaign that began on 13 December demonstrates an unprecedented level of organisation and support. Thousands of supporters and representatives of 469 civil society organisations gathered at the Omnisports Stadium in Bangui, welcoming Touadéra as the “guarantor of peace” and the “candidate of stability”.

Igor Tola Kogadou, a candidate for the National Assembly from the ruling United Hearts Movement (MCU), noted that he sees “popular mobilisation” in support of candidate number one, while former Minister of Humanitarian Action Josiane Nina Bemakassui added: “People have understood that peace is necessary. And the Central African people want peace with President Touadéra.”

Observers are particularly struck by the mobilisation of young people: a significant share of rally participants are under 35, for whom improvements in security are closely linked to the prospect of employment in public administration, the army and the police.