Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze

A devastating fire has ripped through the clubhouse at West Essex Golf Club in Waltham Abbey, Essex, gutting the 125-year-old landmark. Sixty firefighters battled flames that engulfed the entire two-storey building on Monday afternoon.

Massive Fire Response to Preserve Century-Old Venue

The blaze broke out just before 3pm at the golf club, founded in 1900 by legendary Scottish golfer James Braid. Six fire engines from Essex, London, and Hertfordshire rushed to the scene to contain the inferno consuming the 25 by 15-metre clubhouse.

An Essex Fire spokesman confirmed: “Firefighters arrived to find the whole building on fire. Everyone has been accounted for and no one is injured. Around 60 firefighters are working hard to tackle the blaze with support from neighbouring fire services.”

Fire officers later said crews were making good progress, working to stop the fire spreading to the rear. An investigation into the cause will begin once it is safe.

Loss Hits Local Golf and Social Scene Hard

The clubhouse wasn’t just a place for players—it was the heart of the community. It hosted weddings, private events, and social gatherings, making the fire’s timing especially cruel just months after the club’s 125th anniversary in 2025.

Located 15 miles northeast of London, the club boasts an 18-hole championship course, practice facilities, and a pro shop. The historic building was a rare survivor of golfing heritage, founded by Braid, one of golf’s ‘Great Triumvirate’ alongside Harry Vardon and J.H. Taylor.

This fire marks a tragic blow to the local golfing community, with bookings for events now thrown into chaos.

Investigation Begins as Community Mourns Loss