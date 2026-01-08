Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby

A baby girl found abandoned in a Boots shopping bag in East London is set to be adopted after a judge ruled she should stay with her loving foster carers.

Baby Elsa’s Heartbreaking Discovery

The newborn, dubbed Elsa, was found in Newham in January 2024. Wrapped in a towel inside a reusable shopping bag, she was abandoned at the chilly junction of Greenway and street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street South, East Ham. A dog walker made the grim discovery when Elsa was believed to be just an hour old. Hospital staff named her Elsa in homage to the freezing conditions.

Elsa is the third sibling to be abandoned in the area. Her brothers, Harry and Roman, were left in similar circumstances in 2017 and 2019. Police later confirmed all three children are related.

Judge Hails Elsa’s “Extraordinary” Story

At East London Family Court, Judge Carol Atkinson delivered a glowing verdict. She said Elsa is “a raucous bundle of excitement and laughter” who “lights up the space around her.”

“Elsa is a beautiful little girl. She is happy and settled in her new family, as yet unaware of how she differs from other children,” the judge said. “Her best chance in life comes with a permanent placement in an alternative family.”

Judge Atkinson also reflected on the siblings’ unique bond, saying:

“These siblings share something quite extraordinary. No one they meet is likely to understand what it is like to be a foundling, but they each know and understand.”

Police Close In, But Mystery Parents Remain

The Met Police have exhausted all leads in a years-long investigation, which included DNA profiling, hundreds of hours of CCTV review, and a £20,000 reward offered in 2025. Despite their efforts, the children’s parents have never been found.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford called the case one of the most unique the force has handled. He urged the public to come forward with any new information.