Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

two police officers hurt after vehicle collision in maidenhead

Kent Police Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Driver of Stolen Vehicle

Kent Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision on the M20 near Wrotham. The incident occurred on the London-bound carriageway just before junction 3 at 5:20 am on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

According to reports, a stolen vehicle, identified as a black Mercedes C250 with a partial registration number of PY61, collided with the rear of a trailer being towed by a grey Toyota Hilux. The impact caused a tractor on the trailer to overturn onto the carriageway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among those involved in the incident.

Upon the arrival of emergency services at the scene, it was discovered that the driver of the Mercedes had fled on foot toward London. Investigators are now seeking to identify this individual and are appealing for witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Of particular interest is the driver of a blue or dark-coloured mid-sized car with a light-coloured roof box, who stopped at the scene and may have interacted with the driver of the Mercedes. Kent Police urges this individual, as well as any other witnesses or individuals with pertinent information, to contact the appeal line immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Kent Police at 01622 604100, quoting reference number 31-0161. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or by completing the online form on their website.

