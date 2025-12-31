Man Stabbed to Death in Lewisham on New Year’s Eve

Tragic Stabbing Shakes Lewisham

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Grove Street near Evelyn Street, Lewisham, at around 12:35pm today, December 31. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Police Launch Murder Probe

Officers from the Metropolitan Police, alongside London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance crews, quickly responded after reports of the attack. A crime scene has been secured as detectives hunt for clues.

No Arrests Yet, Investigation Ongoing

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed: “No arrests have been made at this early stage and enquiries remain ongoing. A crime scene remains in place.” The killer is still on the run as the force urges anyone with information to come forward.