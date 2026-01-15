Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing

The 23-year-old Nigerian national, from Deptford, was killed on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025 , after being stabbed in the chest during what police believe was an ongoing dispute.

Police have been seen searching a nearby river as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of John Temitope Onetufo in Lewisham, south-east London.

Incident details

Emergency services were called to Grove Street, Lewisham, at approximately 12:35pm on Wednesday, December 31, following reports of a serious assault. Officers and paramedics arrived to find Mr Onetufo suffering from a single stab wound to the chest.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination later revealed the wound was up to 18cm deep and had penetrated the heart, confirming the severity of the attack.

River search under way

In the latest development, detectives have been conducting targeted searches near a local river, believed to be part of efforts to recover potential evidence linked to the killing. The searches form part of a wider forensic strategy as officers continue to piece together events leading up to the fatal stabbing.

Police have not confirmed what items they are searching for but have reiterated that the investigation remains active and complex.

Arrests and court proceedings

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and later charged with murder on January 5, 2026. Due to his age, he cannot be named for legal reasons. He appeared at the Old Bailey on January 7, where the court scheduled a plea hearing for March 26, with a provisional trial date set for September 14.

Two other arrests have also been made as part of the investigation:

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on January 2, 2026 , and later released on bail.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice on January 4, 2026, and has also been released on bail.

Appeal for information

Metropolitan Police have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, or who have any information that could assist the investigation are urged to:

Call 101 , quoting CAD 2852/31Dec

Tweet @MetCC

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Officers continue to support Mr Onetufo’s family as enquiries remain ongoing.