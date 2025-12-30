Police have arrested a third suspect after a tragic hit-and-run killing on the A289 in Gillingham.

Deadly Crash on Gads Hill

The horror unfolded just after noon on Monday, 29 December 2025. A grey Mercedes estate smashed into a man in his 80s on Gads Hill. The vehicle then fled the scene, abandoning the two occupants on foot on nearby Eastcourt Lane.

Emergency crews found the elderly pedestrian lying on Grange Road. Despite lifesaving efforts by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three Men in Custody Over Collision

A 29-year-old from Chatham and a 28-year-old with no fixed address were arrested the same day and remain in custody.

On Tuesday 30 December, a third suspect, a 28-year-old man from Edgware, London, was also arrested and is held by police.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detective Inspector Zoe Wilczek of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We thank everyone who has helped so far. We are not looking for any more suspects at this time, but we urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle and pedestrian before the collision to contact us.” “If you caught any footage on dashcam or CCTV and haven’t contacted us yet, please do so.”

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference EW/LB/093/25.

Motorists and residents can upload dashcam or CCTV footage here.