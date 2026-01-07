Three Schoolkids Hospitalised After Falling From Double-Decker Bus in Manchester

Three high school pupils were rushed to hospital after reportedly falling from a window of a double-decker bus in Greater Manchester.

Major Emergency Response at Scene

Emergency services scrambled to Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield just before 4pm on Tuesday following reports of the incident. A large emergency team was dispatched and attended promptly.

Police Investigate as Pupils Survive with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Greater Manchester Police’s Inspector Simon Barrie confirmed the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

“This does appear to be an unfortunate accident at this time, but we will be making enquiries as to the circumstances and liaising with partners,” he said.

Police are still working to establish the full details of what happened. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Transport for Greater Manchester Sends Support

A spokesperson for Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said: