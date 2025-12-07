Three Year old Girl injured injued in Heathrow Incident

Chaos at Heathrow: Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack in Terminal 3 Car Park

Police are hunting for suspects after a violent assault rocked Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3 multi-storey car park early Sunday morning.

Armed Police Snap Into Action

At 8:11am on 7 December, officers rushed to the scene following reports of a group assault. Armed units arrived within nine minutes and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody while detectives hunt for other suspects linked to the attack.

Pepper Spray Chaos Injures 21, Including Toddler

London Ambulance Service treated 21 people injured in the melee, including a three-year-old girl. Five victims were rushed to hospital, though none are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Robbery Sparks Violent Scene

Commander Peter Stevens: “A woman had her suitcase stolen by four men who sprayed pepper spray inside a car park lift. Those trapped inside, plus bystanders, were affected by the spray.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. Officers are scouring CCTV and interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened.

Commander Stevens added: “We understand the public’s concern and commend the swift action of emergency services and Heathrow staff.”

Police Seek Witnesses

If you witnessed the attack or have information, call police on 101 quoting CAD 1803 7 DEC.