Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express

Network Rail has slammed the brakes on key rail routes after damage to overhead electric wires sparked huge disruption. Great Western Railway (GWR), the Elizabeth line, and Heathrow Express services are all grinding to a halt.

Key Routes in Turmoil

Elizabeth line trains to and from London Paddington face severe delays.

GWR services between London Paddington, West Ealing, and Greenford are cancelled or heavily delayed.

Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 is also hit hard.

What Went Wrong?

Damage to overhead line equipment between London Paddington and routes serving Greenford, Heathrow Terminal 5, and Reading has slashed capacity. Trains are cancelled or stuck waiting, causing chaos on the tracks.

Services are completely halted between West Ealing and Greenford until repairs are finished.

Passengers Urged to Plan Ahead

Rail chiefs warn of major delays and cancellations all day on affected routes. If you’re travelling to or from London Paddington, Heathrow, or Reading, brace yourself for travel chaos and find alternatives now.