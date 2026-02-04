Leicester’s university campus was rocked by a triple stabbing late Tuesday night, with one person believed dead. Police have slammed shut key roads around De Montfort University as they hunt for answers.

University and Police Tight-Lipped but Respond

De Montfort University confirmed the terrifying incident. A spokesperson said, “We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”

Leicestershire Police have confirmed a serious incident but remain tight-lipped on details as the investigation continues.

Which Roads Are Locked Down?

Oxford Street

Infirmary Road

Infirmary Square

Carlton Street

York Road

Lower Brown Street

The Gateway

Gosling Street

Junctions at Infirmary Road with Aylestone Road and Newarke Street with Oxford Street are also closed.

Police warn no access to Infirmary Road from Welford Road, turning right. NHS staff heading to the hospital car park can pass by flashing ID to officers on duty.

Police Urge Public to Steer Clear as Probe Continues

Road closures are set to last several hours with a heavy police cordon in place. Authorities urge everyone to avoid the area while they investigate this terrifying attack.