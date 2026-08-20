County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

A repeat county lines drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after a vulnerable recovering drug user contacted police and revealed his home was being exploited to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Shyeem Chisholm, 26, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The investigation began in May when a vulnerable man living in Loughton contacted Essex Police and asked officers for help.

The man, who was recovering from Class A drug use, told police a dealer had visited his flat and left behind a bag containing wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

He had been instructed to sell the drugs and keep hold of the money until the dealer returned to collect the proceeds.

But rather than follow those instructions, the victim contacted police.

Officers quickly recognised that he had become a victim of cuckooing – a form of exploitation frequently associated with county lines drug dealing in which criminals take over the homes of vulnerable people and use them as bases to store, prepare or supply drugs.

Police immediately took safeguarding action, moving the man into alternative accommodation and putting measures in place to protect him from further exploitation.

Operation Raptor tracks down dealer

Essex Police’s dedicated drug enforcement team, Operation Raptor, launched an investigation to identify the person responsible.

Within days, detectives identified Chisholm as their suspect.

On 11 May, officers traced him to an address in Enfield, forced entry to the property and arrested him.

During the operation, police seized a three-figure sum of cash, a drugs-line phone and lists containing names and telephone numbers linked to the dealing operation.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Chisholm had returned to drug dealing following his release from prison in an attempt to repay a debt.

It was his third set of convictions for drug dealing offences.

He was subsequently sentenced after admitting offences connected with the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

‘The victim showed real courage’

Detective Inspector Mark Jones, of Operation Raptor, praised the victim for coming forward.

He said:

“Cuckooing is a particularly harmful form of exploitation where organised criminals target vulnerable people and take over their homes for drug dealing. “In this case, the victim showed real courage by contacting us and asking for help rather than doing what he had been instructed to do. “As soon as we became aware of what was happening, we put safeguarding measures in place to protect him and launched an investigation to identify the offender responsible. “Within days, our officers had tracked Chisholm down, arrested him and secured vital evidence linking him to the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. “This case shows that if you are being exploited by drug dealers, or know somebody who is, we will listen, we will safeguard you and we will take action against those responsible.”

What is cuckooing?

Cuckooing involves criminals targeting vulnerable people before taking over their homes and using the properties for criminal activity, particularly the storage and supply of drugs.

The tactic allows dealers to operate away from their own homes and distance themselves from some of the risks associated with street-level dealing.

Police and charities encourage people to look out for warning signs that somebody may be being exploited, including unexplained visitors, people suddenly having money or expensive possessions, becoming secretive about their movements or disappearing for extended periods.

Information about county lines activity can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Anyone who believes someone is in immediate danger should call 999. Non-emergency information can be reported to police on 101.