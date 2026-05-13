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KNIFE ATTACK Dagenham Knifeman Kulvinder Ram Guilty of Attempted Murder of Mother and Kids

Dagenham Knifeman Kulvinder Ram Guilty of Attempted Murder of Mother and Kids

  A brutal knife attack in Dagenham saw 49-year-old Kulvinder Ram found guilty of attempted murder after he randomly stabbed a mother in her 30s and her two children at their home on 25 October 2024. The victimised family, including a two-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery. The attack shocked local residents and was stopped thanks to the fast actions of an off-duty police officer.

Victims Fought For Lives

The mother was stabbed in the neck trying to protect her children. The two-year-old boy had his throat slashed and was critically ill for days, while the eight-year-old girl was left with a serious facial wound. All three underwent urgent surgery with medical staff battling to save their lives.

Heroic Police Intervention

Sergeant Seff Serroukh, off-duty and walking home, initially mistook the bloodied family for a Halloween prank. Realising the gravity of the situation, he tackled Ram to the ground without backup or equipment and restrained him until reinforcements arrived. Police praised his bravery for preventing further harm.

Attackers Mental Health Failings

Ram was found to have undiagnosed schizophrenia and paranoia. Leading up to the attack, he acted increasingly erratically, including making a death threat against one of the victims. Despite his family’s efforts to seek medical help, Ram refused treatment and was fully aware of his actions during the stabbing.

Swift Justice At Old Bailey

After a four-week trial, the jury took just six hours to deliver unanimous guilty verdicts for attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. Ram was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in June 2026.

Detective Constable Lewis Whitlock: “Without Sergeant Serroukh, Ram would likely have inflicted fatal injuries. His actions show the very best of the Met.”

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