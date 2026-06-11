Doncaster Groomer Jailed 29 Years As Co-Defendant Flees Police Hunt

Bawan Hawre, 28, from Doncaster, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for grooming and abusing seven girls aged 12 to 16 in Doncaster and Barnsley during 2024. His co-defendant, Sharam Muhamadi, 21, has fled police while on bail, sparking a large-scale manhunt by South Yorkshire Police.

Chilling Abuse Details

At Sheffield Crown Court, evidence revealed Hawre used Snapchat to lure victims with promises of vapes, money, drugs, and alcohol. The abuse included rape, with two 14-year-olds assaulted in his home after being intoxicated. Victims described extreme intoxication and witnessing others pass out before assaults.

Co-defendant On The Run

Sharam Muhamadi, an Iranian national granted UK asylum in 2022, was convicted of facilitating travel for exploitation. He vanished after being granted bail in May, last seen in Birmingham. Police suspect he remains in the UK and are preparing for extradition should he be found abroad.

Lasting Harm To Victims

Victims reported severe trauma, worsening eating disorders, increased drug use to cope, and difficulty trusting men. Detective Sergeant Jude Proffitt described Hawre as a “particularly dangerous offender” whose actions caused significant mental health and educational damage.

Sentencing And Court Remarks

On 11 June, Judge Wright handed Hawre a 32-year sentence—29 years behind bars plus 3 years on licence. The judge condemned Hawre’s predatory sexual interest in underage girls and praised the victims’ “incredible bravery and immeasurable courage”. Victims were visibly emotional as Hawre was taken away.