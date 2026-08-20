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LSD AND ECSTASY Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

A drug dealer has been jailed after police uncovered £50,000 in cash and a significant haul of Class A, B and C drugs during a search of his home.

Wayne Powell, 56, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on 12 August after admitting a string of drug offences and possession of criminal property.

The investigation began on 6 April 2026, when neighbourhood policing officers were alerted by city council CCTV operators to suspicious activity at a property in New Street.

Officers stopped several men after they were reportedly seen entering and leaving the address over short periods.

Powell attempted to escape detention and was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

When officers searched him, they discovered keys to his flat inside the property, prompting a more extensive search.

£50,000 cash and major drugs haul recovered

Police subsequently discovered £50,000 in cash, designer goods and a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.

The haul included:

  • 192g of crack cocaine
  • 83g of cocaine
  • 63g of heroin
  • 225g of psilocin mushrooms
  • 899 doses of LSD
  • More than 500 ecstasy (MDMA) pills
  • 4g of methadone
  • 84g of cannabis resin
  • 1,118 Class C prescription-only tablets, including Xanax, zopiclone and diazepam

Powell was charged with three counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply.

He was also charged with possession of Class A drugs relating to the mushrooms and possession of criminal property in connection with the £50,000 cash and designer goods.

Having previously admitted all the charges, Powell was jailed for three years and four months.

The seizure has removed a significant quantity of illegal drugs from circulation, including hundreds of doses of LSD and ecstasy alongside substantial quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

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