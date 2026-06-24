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INSTAGRAM RAPE Ex-BA Pilot Jailed For Grooming And Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

Ex-BA Pilot Jailed For Grooming And Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

A former British Airways pilot, Kwame Yeboah, 30, from Reading has been jailed for nine years and four months after grooming a 12-year-old girl on Instagram and travelling to Merseyside to rape her three times at an isolated location.

Groomed Online Before Attack

Yeboah first made contact with the victim online in late 2025, pretending she was 17. However, the child’s references to school and images of herself in uniform would have revealed her true age early on. Prosecutors said it would have been “obvious that she was a very young child” when they met.

Calculated Abuse

As their conversations turned increasingly sexual, Yeboah sent intimate images and phoned the girl about twice a week, convincing her she was in a genuine relationship. He made her feel cared for while exploiting her vulnerability for his own sexual gratification.

Trip to an Isolated Location

In February 2026, Yeboah drove from Reading to Merseyside late at night, took the girl on a drive, then led her to an isolated spot where he raped her three times. The victim later told police she felt nervous and confused during the assault.

Justice Delivered

Yeboah was arrested after the victim’s friend informed her mother, and he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at liverpool/" title="Liverpool" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Liverpool Crown Court on 22 April 2026. Senior Crown Prosecutor Thomas Hanlon condemned Yeboah’s deliberate abuse of the child’s trust.

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