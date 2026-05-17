Man Denies Strangling Mother With Dog Lead in Wallsend

A 44-year-old man from Wallsend has appeared in court accused of strangling his mother with a dog lead over several months, in a case heard at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court.

Serious Strangulation Charge

Michael Habbershaw pleaded not guilty to one count of intentional strangulation during his first hearing. The alleged attacks took place between November 2024 and August 2025 at a residential address in Wallsend.

Details Of Allegations

The prosecution claims Habbershaw assaulted his mother using a dog lead, an offence considered serious enough to be escalated to the Crown Court for a full trial.

Case Progression

Habbershaw, from the Battle Hill area, remains under ongoing legal proceedings as the case moves through the justice system. The next steps will likely see the trial move to a higher court.