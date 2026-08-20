Man jailed after strangling, sexually assaulting and beating woman in her Wiltshire home

A man has been jailed for three years and nine months after strangling, sexually assaulting and hitting a woman at her home in Wiltshire.

Braham Aissaoui, 52, from Bradford on Avon, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court after pleading guilty to intentional strangulation, sexual assault and assault by beating.

The offences were committed over several days between March 26 and March 30, 2026.

Aissaoui was initially remanded in custody because of the seriousness of the offences and the risk he posed to the victim.

He appeared at Swindon Crown Court for sentencing on August 3, where he was handed a three-year and nine-month prison sentence.

The court also imposed a seven-year restraining order, preventing Aissaoui from contacting his victim.

Wiltshire Police said tackling violence against women and girls remains a force priority.

Officer in the case LCI Ange Dowsett praised the woman for coming forward, saying: “I would like to highlight the resilience and bravery of the victim in this case in reporting these offences.

“Tackling violence against women and girls in our communities is a force priority. We take all such reports extremely seriously – they will be robustly investigated and perpetrators of this violence will be brought before the courts.”

Information about reporting domestic abuse and accessing support is available through Wiltshire Police’s domestic abuse advice service.