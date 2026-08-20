Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

A man has been jailed for more than five years after subjecting a woman to a prolonged campaign of physical abuse, including repeatedly strangling her and preventing her from leaving a property.

Kyle Page, 33, was sentenced last Thursday, 13 August, to a total of five years and one month in prison following an investigation launched after the victim managed to make a desperate 999 call from a phone box in Harborne.

Police began investigating in July last year when the woman called emergency services to report that she had been physically assaulted.

During the 999 call, Page could be heard approaching her before he dragged her away while she screamed. The call then suddenly disconnected.

The woman managed to escape and find a member of the public who helped her contact police for a second time.

Officers attended and safeguarded the victim, who then bravely disclosed the extent of the abuse she had suffered over a prolonged period.

Police said Page had subjected the woman to a violent ordeal which included strangling her, preventing her from leaving a property and carrying out numerous assaults.

Following her disclosure, officers made attempts to locate and arrest Page.

He was eventually detained at his home address on Harpers Road in Northfield.

Page pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was also found guilty in June this year of a further count of intentional strangulation.

Page was sentenced on Thursday, 13 August, to a total of five years and one month behind bars.