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CAMPAIGN OF ABUSE Melksham man jailed after threatening to have woman’s head cut off during campaign of abuse

Melksham man jailed after threatening to have woman’s head cut off during campaign of abuse

A Melksham man who locked a woman in his car, took her phone and threatened to pay someone to cut off her head has been jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour.

Joe Martin, 28, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Monday, 17 August, where he pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

The court heard that between 7 and 18 February, Martin repeatedly threatened and attempted to control the victim, a woman in her 20s, leaving her fearing that violence would be used against her.

His behaviour included finding the woman in a pub in Bath and attempting to remove her by grabbing her.

Martin then locked the victim inside his car, threatened her and took away her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

During the campaign of abuse, he also threatened to pay someone to cut off her head and threatened to deliberately crash a car while they were travelling in it.

The victim reported the abuse to Wiltshire Police, leading to Martin being arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

An acting police sergeant from Wiltshire Police’s Volume Crime Team said Martin’s actions had caused the woman significant stress and anxiety.

The officer said: “I would like to commend her for her bravery and courage in reporting his behaviour to the police and seeing this through until conviction.

“I hope this sentence provides the victim with the time and space they need to process what happened and begin to heal.

“Targeting and reducing violence against women and girls is a Force priority and we will always act robustly to bring domestic abuse perpetrators before the courts.”

Wiltshire Police says support is available for people experiencing domestic abuse. In an emergency, victims should call 999. People who are unable to speak when calling 999 can use the Silent Solution by pressing 55 when prompted.

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