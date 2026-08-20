Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

A man who strangled a woman, dragged her across a floor and held her over a staircase during a violent assault in Chatham has been jailed.

Charlie Stefano, 35, of Horse Bridge Road, Dagenham, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison following the attack in the early hours of February 13.

Kent Police were alerted after the victim managed to escape from a private property and fled to a nearby petrol station, where concerned members of the public called police on her behalf.

The woman told officers Stefano had grabbed her by the throat twice, including while dragging her across the floor and holding her over a staircase.

He also kicked her, leaving her with swelling to her ankle, and snapped her mobile phone in half.

The victim managed to escape when Stefano became distracted.

Officers tracked Stefano down and arrested him later the same day.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to intentional strangulation and causing actual bodily harm.

Two further charges of criminal damage and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour were ordered to lie on file.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, August 18, Stefano was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

He was also handed a six-year restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Leighton Prior said: “A woman has been left traumatised by Stefano’s actions and I hope the prison sentence and restraining order can bring her some closure.

“I would like to commend her courage in supporting his prosecution and ensuring a man who is a clear danger to women is now behind bars.”