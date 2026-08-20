Woman found hiding under bed after 48-hour manhunt jailed alongside accomplice over brutal stabbing

A woman found hiding under a bed by Met Police officers following a 48-hour manhunt has been jailed alongside her accomplice after a 66-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in north London.

Leah Campbell-Knechtel, 28, of no fixed address, and Jawad Naser, 47, of Cambridge Gardens, Muswell Hill, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday, 14 August.

The pair had been charged with attempted murder following the attack but were cleared of attempted murder and convicted by a jury of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The investigation began at around 7.03pm on Sunday, 18 January, when Metropolitan Police officers were called to a flat in Islington where a 66-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and required emergency surgery.

Blood-stained trainers recovered

Detectives rapidly identified Naser and Campbell-Knechtel as suspects using witness evidence, CCTV, doorbell footage and intelligence.

Naser was arrested at his home in Muswell Hill within four hours of the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing.

During the arrest, officers recovered blood-stained trainers which later formed part of the prosecution evidence presented at trial.

A major search was then launched for Campbell-Knechtel.

Less than 48 hours after the attack, intelligence led officers to an address in Muswell Hill.

Body-worn video captured officers armed with Tasers entering the property at 12.36pm on Tuesday, 20 January.

After entering a bedroom, officers lifted a mattress and discovered Campbell-Knechtel hiding underneath the bedframe.

She was arrested, bringing the intensive manhunt to an end.

Dispute over thousands of pounds

The court heard the stabbing followed a dispute involving money.

The victim had given Campbell-Knechtel thousands of pounds during an apparent relationship and provided her with further cash after she asked him for financial help on the day of the attack.

An argument subsequently broke out when the victim demanded the money back.

Later that evening, Campbell-Knechtel arrived at the victim’s flat claiming she wanted to make peace.

However, she then opened the door and allowed Naser into the property.

Campbell-Knechtel took a kitchen knife from the victim’s kitchen and passed it to Naser, who stabbed the 66-year-old multiple times.

The attack left the victim with life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery.

Campbell-Knechtel and Naser were prosecuted for attempted murder and Section 18 GBH with intent.

Following their trial, the jury found both defendants not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were each sentenced at the Old Bailey to 10 years’ imprisonment.