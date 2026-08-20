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UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a 40-year-old man found in a Truro car park have confirmed a man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

Police were called to Moorfield Car Park in Calenick Street, Truro, at around 10.45am on Monday, August 17, after the man’s body was discovered on the ground floor.

The man, who was from the Truro area, was pronounced dead and his next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 44-year-old man from Truro was arrested the following day on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, administering a noxious substance and theft.

However, following further enquiries, he was released from custody on Wednesday, August 19, without charge and is no longer linked to the investigation.

Police said the 40-year-old’s death remains unexplained and detectives are continuing extensive enquiries to establish what happened.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to trace the man’s movements during the days before his death.

A police cordon surrounding the scene has now been removed and Moorfield Car Park has reopened following the completion of forensic examinations and searches.

Detective Inspector Jon Bray, senior investigating officer, said: “The man arrested as part of our investigation has today been released without charge and is no longer connected to our enquiries.

“Our investigation continues as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We continue to appeal for information from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the afternoon of Friday 14 August and 10.45am on Monday 17 August.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while investigative and forensic work were carried out at the scene this week.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives should contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260218970.

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