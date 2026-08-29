Police search for missing 14-year-old Sufia in Chippenham

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Chippenham.

Sufia was last seen at around 1pm today, Saturday, August 29, heading from the Patterdown area towards Chippenham town centre.

She is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.

When she was last seen, Sufia was wearing a grey tracksuit and may also have been wearing white trainers.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out and to report any sightings immediately.

Anyone who sees Sufia or knows where she may be should call 999 immediately, quoting log 169 of 29/08.