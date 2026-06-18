14-Year-Old Demi-Leigh Spouse Missing From Meopham Since June 13

Kent Police are urgently appealing for help to find 14-year-old Demi-Leigh Spouse, who has been missing from Meopham since late on Saturday, 13 June 2026. Demi-Leigh was last seen at approximately 11.40pm on Wrotham Road. Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare due to the time elapsed without contact.

Distinctive Appearance

Demi-Leigh is white, 5ft 3in tall with long, straight hair dyed red and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a white jumper, black leggings, and white trainers.

Known Locations

She has known connections to London, which is being considered as part of the ongoing search efforts by police.

How To Help

Anyone with urgent information about Demi-Leigh’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 13-1884. For less urgent tips or information, contact Kent Police via 101 or live chat on their official website.