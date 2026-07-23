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BACKING UK JOBS £7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

£7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

The Government has unveiled a £7.3 million funding package to help accelerate the arrival of zero-emission aircraft, including hydrogen-powered planes and electric flying taxis, as part of plans to transform the future of aviation. Eight pioneering projects across the UK will receive a share of the funding to develop and test the infrastructure needed for cleaner air travel, supporting the country’s ambition to achieve net zero aviation by 2050. The investment, announced by the Department for Transport on Thursday, forms part of a wider £43 million package supporting next-generation aviation technology.

Hydrogen planes and flying taxis

The successful projects will focus on technologies needed to support the next generation of aircraft, including hydrogen storage systems and electric charging infrastructure at UK airports. Among the projects are collaborations involving Vertical Aerospace and BETA Technologies, which have been awarded up to £3.2 million to demonstrate how electric aircraft could safely operate from commercial airports. The technology is expected to pave the way for future passenger services, including electric air taxis capable of transporting passengers between cities. Earlier this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, Vertical Aerospace showcased its six-seat electric aircraft alongside plans for UK manufacturing, with commercial passenger operations targeted by 2029.

Backing UK jobs and growth

The Government says the aerospace and aviation sector contributes around £20 billion to the UK economy, with the latest investment expected to support thousands of highly skilled jobs while helping reduce emissions. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

“The next generation of flight is taking off in the UK.

“By powering up electric and hydrogen-powered planes, we’re bringing passengers closer to the flights of the future – while creating skilled jobs, backing UK businesses and spreading economic growth to all four corners of the country.

“We’re working hand in hand with industry to cut emissions, drive innovation, and ensure the UK remains one of the best places in the world to build, test and fly the aircraft of tomorrow.”

Flying taxi research

The funding announcement comes as new Government-backed research by the University of Birmingham concluded that flying taxis could improve transport links, boost economic growth and contribute to cleaner aviation. The Government has already committed £46.5 million towards developing drones and electric aircraft for a range of uses, including medical deliveries, policing and commercial logistics. Retail giant Amazon is already carrying out drone delivery trials in Darlington.

Jet Zero ambitions

The announcement follows a meeting of the Jet Zero Taskforce Expert Group at the Farnborough International Airshow earlier this week, where airlines, airports and aerospace firms discussed plans to reduce aviation emissions. The Government has also pledged £2.3 billion over the next decade through the Aerospace Technology Institute Programme to support research into cleaner aviation technologies, including hydrogen propulsion and artificial intelligence systems designed to improve aircraft efficiency. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has published new findings from its Hydrogen Challenge programme, which has explored how hydrogen can safely be introduced as a zero-emission aviation fuel. The programme has brought together major industry names including Rolls-Royce, easyJet and Exeter Airport to test hydrogen-powered technology. A further £2.5 million will be invested before March 2027 to support projects including hydrogen-powered ground vehicles, cleaner airport operations and the development of hydrogen-powered jet engines for commercial aircraft. The latest announcement follows the Government’s launch of a £219 million low-carbon fuels fund last month, aimed at expanding sustainable aviation fuel production, supporting an estimated 15,000 jobs and adding £5 billion to the UK economy by 2050.

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