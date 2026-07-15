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ATTEMPT MURDER Air ambulance confirms response to Mansfield attempted murder investigation

Air ambulance confirms response to Mansfield attempted murder investigation

The air ambulance has confirmed it was deployed to the scene of an alleged stabbing in Mansfield, where a man suffered serious injuries and another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Emergency services were called to Littleworth Road, Mansfield, on the evening of Monday 13 July following reports that a man had been stabbed. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Air ambulance deployed

The air ambulance service has now confirmed its crew attended the incident. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“I can confirm our crew attended an incident in Mansfield on 13 July, arriving on scene at 9.42pm. The patient was escorted to hospital with the crew by ambulance.”

Attempted murder arrest

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries. A police cordon remains in place at the scene as forensic officers carry out examinations and investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Appeal for witnesses

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Officers have also urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident while the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 812 of 13 July 2026. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :AmbulanceCrime

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