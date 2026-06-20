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MIGRANT CRISIS Alexandru Oprea Jailed in Absentia for Sex Crimes in Chelmsford

Alexandru Oprea Jailed in Absentia for Sex Crimes in Chelmsford

Alexandru Oprea, 34, a Romanian national from Leicester, has been sentenced to eight years and ten months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court after being convicted in absentia of rape, sexual assault, exposure, harassment, and possessing an illegal weapon. The offences occurred in 2023 and had a devastating impact on the victim, who was also threatened with death. A warrant remains outstanding for his immediate arrest.

Convicted In Absence

Oprea absconded from his trial, prompting the court to proceed without him. Despite his absence, the jury found him guilty of multiple serious sexual offences and illegal possession of a baton.

Judge Labels Dangerous Offender

Judge Alexander Mills described Oprea as a dangerous offender with no respect for the justice system. Highlighting the lasting trauma inflicted on the victim, the judge warned of the ongoing threat Oprea poses to public safety.

Sentence And Parole Terms

Oprea will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody before parole is considered. Upon release, he will remain on licence for three years. Police continue to search for him to enforce the sentence and protect the community.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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