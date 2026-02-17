Watch Live
URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

  Urgent iOS Update Released Apple has dropped an emergency iOS 26.3 update, warning its...

Published: 11:54 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:54 am February 17, 2026
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

 

Urgent iOS Update Released

Apple has dropped an emergency iOS 26.3 update, warning its massive 1.8 billion iPhone users to act fast. This critical patch fixes 39 security flaws that hackers could exploit to steal data, crash apps, or even seize control of your device.

The spotlight is on a nasty zero-day vulnerability in the dynamic link editor (dyld) – the part of your iPhone that manages app operations. Security pros call it “the doorman for your iPhone” since it controls app access to private data. This flaw lets hackers bypass those safeguards, running harmful code unnoticed.

Spyware Threat Targets Everyone

Apple says this exploit has been used in a highly sophisticated attack aimed at targeted individuals running iOS versions before 26.3. Experts warn this kind of spyware is stealthy, dangerous, and can lurk undetected for ages.

According to security researcher Pieter Arntz, “this type of attack is particularly dangerous because it is stealthy and can operate undetected for long periods.”

Spyware often targets business users, government staff, dissidents, and journalists — but experts stress even average users can be caught in the crossfire. Javvad Malik from KnowBe4 tells Forbes: “Anyone can be collateral damage. The practical takeaway is to install updates as soon as they become available.”

How to Protect Your iPhone Now

  • Go to Settings > General > Software Update and grab the iOS 26.3 update immediately.
  • Enable automatic updates to stay protected without lifting a finger.
  • Keep an eye out for warning signs like sudden battery drain, your phone overheating, or strange apps appearing.
  • If you suspect a hack, stop using the device straight away — a restart might only temporarily block the malware.

For high-risk users, Apple offers Lockdown Mode, which offers ironclad protection but limits some phone features.

Businesses and Individuals Beware

Experts warn that companies have a dangerous window of vulnerability between patch release and full protection, sometimes lasting days or weeks. “For most organisations, there’s a dangerous gap between when Apple ships a fix and when it actually protects your business,” says Adam Boynton of Jamf.

The flaw’s severity is clear: attackers gain full control over affected devices. Updating right away is the simplest way to keep personal data safe from these silent digital threats.

Don’t wait – update your iPhone now or risk falling prey to the latest spyware attack.

