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JOB CUTS BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

  The BBC has announced sweeping job cuts across its news, television, and radio divisions, including the axing of Radio 4’s iconic programme The World Tonight, which has aired since 1970. The changes, revealed by new BBC director-general Matt Brittin on Wednesday, will see 550 jobs lost as part of a £500 million savings drive over two years.

End Of An Era For

The 45-minute weekday news programme The World Tonight is among the first to face the axe, ending more than half a century of broadcasting. Meanwhile, Radio 4’s Today programme will reduce its presenters from five to four.

Sunday BBC Breakfast Axed

From September, BBC Breakfast will no longer air on Sundays. Additionally, production teams for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and Newsnight will merge as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

News Channel Shift And Production

The News Channel will refocus towards international content to expand its global audience. Weekend TV production will integrate across the News Channel and BBC One bulletins. Overall, up to 150 hours of commissioned programming and 400 hours of audio output are set to be cut by the 2027-28 financial year, reducing content spending by £80 million.

Staff And Structure Overhaul

Brittin, who took over as director-general in May following Tim Davie’s departure, pledged a 10% reduction in senior leadership roles to create a leaner organisation. He acknowledged the difficulty of balancing cuts while maintaining the BBC’s mission to inform and entertain.

Union Reaction And Future Concerns

Broadcasting union Bectu warned the cuts would be “devastating” for the workforce and questioned the corporation’s long-term viability ahead of the Royal Charter renewal. Philippa Childs, head of media and entertainment, urged for sustainable funding to prevent the BBC from declining through “a thousand cuts.”

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