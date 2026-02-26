Watch Live
BODY FOUND Body Found in Bradford Sparks Major Police Probe

Police have launched a serious investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a property...

Published: 3:44 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 3:44 pm February 26, 2026

Police have launched a serious investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a property in Bradford on Monday. The discovery triggered a huge emergency response in the city.

Victim Identified as Missing Man Anthony

The body was found at Back Mannville Terrace and has been identified as 60-year-old Anthony, who had been reported missing days earlier. Authorities had already issued a missing person appeal for him.

Two Men Arrested Over Assault Allegations

Bradford CID is probing the circumstances surrounding Anthony’s death, which remains unexplained. Meanwhile, two men aged 58 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of assaulting Anthony on 2 February. Both have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Last Seen Days Before Body Found

Anthony was last seen at his city centre home on Sunday, 1 February. The investigation is ongoing as police piece together what happened in the days following his disappearance.

