Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

A 14-year-old boy is being questioned by police after a hoax threat against a passenger aircraft approaching Manchester Airport prompted an emergency response involving the Royal Air Force.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Friday when National Air Traffic Services (NATS) received a report claiming a threat had been made against an aircraft inbound to Manchester Airport.

The report triggered an immediate multi-agency response involving Greater Manchester Police, airport authorities and the Royal Air Force, with safety measures put in place to ensure the aircraft could land safely.

The flight landed without incident, and subsequent enquiries confirmed there was no credible threat to the aircraft or those on board.

The incident led to the deployment of RAF Typhoon fighter jets under the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) protocol after civil aviation authorities lost contact with the aircraft while assessing the reported threat.

Police have since confirmed that a 14-year-old boy, who was not a passenger on the flight, has been identified and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

At this stage, he has not been arrested, but detectives say robust action will be taken if any criminal offences are established.

Chief Inspector Gary Homa, of the Airport Policing Unit, condemned the hoax and warned of the serious consequences such incidents have.

He said: “Hoax threats are completely unacceptable. They cause significant disruption, divert vital resources, and create unnecessary fear.”

The false report resulted in:

Emergency coordination between aviation authorities, police and the RAF.

Safety procedures being implemented for the aircraft and Manchester Airport.

Operational disruption and delays.

A significant police investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries remain ongoing as officers work to establish how the hoax threat was made and the motive behind it.

The force reiterated that false reports involving aircraft are treated with the utmost seriousness and warned that those responsible could face criminal prosecution for offences including making false communications or wasting police time.

Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.