Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ON GOING PROBE Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

A 14-year-old boy is being questioned by police after a hoax threat against a passenger aircraft approaching Manchester Airport prompted an emergency response involving the Royal Air Force.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Friday when National Air Traffic Services (NATS) received a report claiming a threat had been made against an aircraft inbound to Manchester Airport.

The report triggered an immediate multi-agency response involving Greater Manchester Police, airport authorities and the Royal Air Force, with safety measures put in place to ensure the aircraft could land safely.

The flight landed without incident, and subsequent enquiries confirmed there was no credible threat to the aircraft or those on board.

The incident led to the deployment of RAF Typhoon fighter jets under the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) protocol after civil aviation authorities lost contact with the aircraft while assessing the reported threat.

Police have since confirmed that a 14-year-old boy, who was not a passenger on the flight, has been identified and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

At this stage, he has not been arrested, but detectives say robust action will be taken if any criminal offences are established.

Chief Inspector Gary Homa, of the Airport Policing Unit, condemned the hoax and warned of the serious consequences such incidents have.

He said: “Hoax threats are completely unacceptable. They cause significant disruption, divert vital resources, and create unnecessary fear.”

The false report resulted in:

  • Emergency coordination between aviation authorities, police and the RAF.
  • Safety procedures being implemented for the aircraft and Manchester Airport.
  • Operational disruption and delays.
  • A significant police investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries remain ongoing as officers work to establish how the hoax threat was made and the motive behind it.

The force reiterated that false reports involving aircraft are treated with the utmost seriousness and warned that those responsible could face criminal prosecution for offences including making false communications or wasting police time.

Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

KIDNAPPERS JAILED Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

UK News
Police Appeal After Man’s Body Recovered from River Aire in Leeds

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Police Appeal After Man’s Body Recovered from River Aire in Leeds

UK News
Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

SEARCH CONTINUES Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

UK News
Wildfire Continues to Rage Across Cairngorms as Residents Evacuated and Smoke Warning Issued

WILD FIRES Wildfire Continues to Rage Across Cairngorms as Residents Evacuated and Smoke Warning Issued

UK News
New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

STATE OF THE ART New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

UK News
Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

STOLEN E BIKE Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

UK News
Eight Family Members, Including Six Children, Die in ‘Suspicious’ Michigan House Fire

MURDER PROBE Eight Family Members, Including Six Children, Die in ‘Suspicious’ Michigan House Fire

UK News
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

REACTION ALERT RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Man Jailed for Threatening to ‘Burn Alive’ Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

MADE THREATS Man Jailed for Threatening to ‘Burn Alive’ Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

FATAL COLLISON Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

UK News
Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

UK News
Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

MURDER PROBE Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

UK News
Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

UK News
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

EXPLOSION CAUSE Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

TRIO AIRLIFTED Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

UK News
Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

UK News
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

MAJOR BLAZE Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

LONG DELAYS M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

UK News
M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

MAJOR CONCERNS Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

FIND INDIA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Watch Live