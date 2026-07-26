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MAJOR OUTAGE Gatwick Airport Hit by Water Outage After Power Failure at Treatment Works

Gatwick Airport Hit by Water Outage After Power Failure at Treatment Works

Gatwick Airport has been hit by a major water supply outage after a power failure at an SES Water treatment works disrupted supplies to both airport terminals on one of the busiest travel days of the summer. The disruption was caused by what SES Water described as “a number of complications caused by a power outage” at its Bough Beech Water Treatment Works, leaving customers across the area experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply. The incident also affected London Gatwick Airport, with passengers reporting disruption across both terminals.

Water Supplies Affected Across Airport

In a statement, Gatwick Airport confirmed the issue was impacting water supplies throughout the airport. A spokesperson said: “A water issue in the Horley area is causing disruption at the airport this morning. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation. “Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers. “We will provide further updates and apologise for any inconvenience to passengers.” Passengers reported a lack of running water in parts of the airport, with some restaurants and food outlets temporarily forced to close, drinking water fountains unavailable and some toilet facilities affected.

SES Water Working to Restore Supplies

SES Water confirmed engineers were working to resolve the fault and restore normal service as quickly as possible. A spokesperson said: “Due to a number of complications caused by power outage at our Bough Beech Water Treatment Works, some customers are experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply. “We are working to overcome those complications and return the treatment works to supply as quickly as we can. “Gatwick Airport is being affected but we are working with them while our teams work to restore normal service as quickly as possible. “We thank customers and our partners at Gatwick Airport for their patience.”

Contingency Plans in Place

Airport staff distributed bottled water to passengers and employees while contingency measures were introduced to minimise disruption and maintain passenger welfare. SES Water continues to work to restore normal water supplies to affected customers, while Gatwick Airport says measures remain in place until the issue is fully resolved.

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