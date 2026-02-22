Watch Live
EARLY MORNING SMASH Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

Published: 3:43 pm February 22, 2026

Published: 3:43 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 2:20 am February 23, 2026

A major route to Gatwick Airport was shut down early Sunday following a shocking crash involving a double-decker bus and a parked police car.

Early Morning Smash on A23 London Road

The smash happened just before 5am on February 22 on the A23 London Road, near the airport’s South Terminal. Sussex Police confirmed the bus hit a police vehicle parked on the approach road.

Driver Seriously Injured, No Passengers Hurt

The bus driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, no passengers were on board at the time, and no officers were inside the police car.

Road Closure and Ongoing Investigation

  • The northbound carriageway of the A23 closed between Gatwick Road and Longbridge roundabouts during emergency response and cleanup.
  • The road has now fully reopened.
  • Police are still probing the cause of the crash.

