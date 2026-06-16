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SAFETY FAIL Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

A care home manager has been fined £4,000 after two wheelchair users drowned when their wheelyboat capsized at Roadford Lake Activity Centre in Devon in June 2022. Alexander Wood, 43, a father of four, and 63-year-old Alison Tilsley died after the vessel took on water, while another resident suffered serious injuries. Devon police and court officials revealed the care home manager, Janice Sowden, failed to carry out proper risk assessments that could have prevented the tragedy.

Negligence Exposed In Court

Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard that Sowden, registered manager at Burdon Grange Care Home, did not ensure a risk assessment for a trip involving six wheelchair users. Prosecutor James Marsland confirmed that wheelchairs were strapped to electric powerchairs without quick-release options, contributing to the fatalities when the boat overturned.

Dangers Of Wheelyboat Use

The specially designed wheelyboat used for the lake trip began taking on water minutes after launch. Victims Wood and Tilsley drowned due to being trapped by their heavy electric wheelchairs pulling them underwater, according to court testimony.

Culture Of Complacency

Previously described as diligent and caring, Sowden was criticised for allowing health and safety standards to slip, including overlooking staff capabilities—one staff member apparently could not swim. Judge Stuart Smith condemned her “blase” attitude towards risk management.

Attempted Evidence Tampering

The court was told Sowden attempted to falsify a health and safety checklist after the incident in an effort to mislead investigators, further compounding her failings.

Judgment And Impact

Judge Smith remarked: “This case is nothing short of devastating. The lives of two much-loved residents… have been lost as a direct consequence of your cavalier attitude to good health and safety practice.” The families of Alexander Wood and Alison Tilsley have been left grieving following the avoidable deaths.

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