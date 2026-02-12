Watch Live
MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

Published: 5:10 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 5:10 am February 12, 2026

Sanjay Anilkumal, 27, an Indian care worker living in Leeds, has admitted to flashing strangers on two separate occasions in Lowestoft. The incidents happened on June 16 and July 21 last year.

Eight-Month Community Order for Exposing Himself

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court, Anilkumal pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. He was handed an eight-month community order, which includes mandatory rehabilitation days.

Immigration Status Sparks Legal Dilemma

The court wrestled with his immigration status, as Anilkumal’s leave to remain in the UK expires on October 28. Despite the serious nature of his offences, he was not placed on the sex offenders’ register but must comply with sexual offender notification rules due to his care work background.

“He has no intention of returning to the care industry,” said his solicitor, Lisa Dade.

