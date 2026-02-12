Sanjay Anilkumal, 27, an Indian care worker living in Leeds, has admitted to flashing strangers on two separate occasions in Lowestoft. The incidents happened on June 16 and July 21 last year.

Eight-Month Community Order for Exposing Himself

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court, Anilkumal pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. He was handed an eight-month community order, which includes mandatory rehabilitation days.

Immigration Status Sparks Legal Dilemma

The court wrestled with his immigration status, as Anilkumal’s leave to remain in the UK expires on October 28. Despite the serious nature of his offences, he was not placed on the sex offenders’ register but must comply with sexual offender notification rules due to his care work background.