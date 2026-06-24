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BOAT JAILING Channel Boat Pilot Jailed for Endangering 66 on Overcrowded Crossing

Channel Boat Pilot Jailed for Endangering 66 on Overcrowded Crossing

  Azzeddine Ainbouzid, 29, has been sentenced to two years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court after admitting to endangering the lives of 66 people on an overcrowded Channel crossing. The Algerian pilot operated a boat designed for just 20 passengers, carrying a pregnant woman, three children, and dozens more from France, risking safety on one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

Overcrowded Boat Risks Lives

The vessel was dangerously overloaded, with many passengers sitting on the edges with their feet in the water and not wearing lifejackets. Prosecutors said the excess load severely compromised the boat’s speed and manoeuvrability, putting everyone on board at significant risk.

Drone Footage Reveals Pilots’ Actions

Immigration Enforcement used drone footage to identify Ainbouzid steering the boat. As a Border Force rescue vessel approached, he released the tiller, causing the boat to spin in circles and further endangering all passengers.

Prior Convictions Influenced Sentence

Ainbouzid’s illegal entry into the UK earlier in 2023, along with previous convictions in the UK and France, including drug trafficking, were considered at sentencing. The Crown Prosecution Service warned that boat pilots caught endangering lives face prosecution and possible deportation if imprisoned for over a year.

New Law Targets Channel Dangers

The offence of endangering lives on crossings from France, Belgium, or the Netherlands came into force on 5 January 2026, carrying a maximum five-year sentence. Ainbouzid was handed concurrent terms of 24 months for endangerment and eight months for illegal entry.

Andrew Stephens, Crown Prosecution Service: “This boat was poorly built and definitely not suited to crossing one of the busiest sea lanes in the world. He put the lives of everyone at risk including children and a pregnant woman when he let go of the tiller causing the boat to go round in circles. Those who pilot small boats can expect to be caught and prosecuted.”

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