MIGRANT CRISIS Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

Hundreds of small boats are flooding the Channel, with around 450 migrants making the illegal...

Published: 12:56 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:56 pm February 25, 2026
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

Hundreds of small boats are flooding the Channel, with around 450 migrants making the illegal dash to UK shores — the biggest surge yet this year.

RNLI and Border Force Slammed as ‘Maritime Taxi Services’

Critics accuse the RNLI and Border Force of acting as “maritime taxi services” for migrants, claiming they’re aiding illegal crossings rather than stopping them. One insider fumed:

“They should be treated the same as truck drivers smuggling people into the UK.”

Calls to Scrap Rescue Missions and Toughen Deportation

Pressure mounts to ditch rescue efforts entirely. The hardline suggestion? Stop all services and let migrants take their chances — if they drown, “they drown.” Survivors would face swift deportation within 48 hours.

“The boats will stop immediately,” the note warns, hinting at a no-nonsense crackdown to end the crisis.

Watch Live