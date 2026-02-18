Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Chaos on A303: Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Road in Hampshire

The A303 eastbound is completely closed between the A342 near Andover and the A338 near...

Published: 10:16 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 10:16 pm February 18, 2026

The A303 eastbound is completely closed between the A342 near Andover and the A338 near Cholderton after a multi-vehicle smash. Eyewitnesses report that one car hit a tree in the nasty collision.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

All emergency teams are currently at the site. National Highways contractors are on their way to help manage traffic and clear debris. Drivers are urged to be patient and expect delays.

Traffic Chaos: Local Diversions in Place

Traffic is being rerouted via local roads while the cleanup is underway. If you’re heading this way, plan and allow extra time for your journey. Consider alternate routes or even delaying your trip.

Latest from the Ground

As of 8:21 pm, the A303 westbound is also shut between the A342 at Andover and the A338 near Cholderton due to the same incident. More updates to follow as the situation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FLIGHT DRAMA Drunk Air Rage Boss Yells “I Want to Fight You” at Crew Before Pummelling Paramedic at Heathrow

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man Last Seen Boarding Train at Ebbsfleet

UK News

TORQUAY HORROR Man Found with Brutal Head Injuries

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Rapist Peter Gilbert Jailed for 20 Years After Brutal Attacks

Court News

POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News

CHILD CRUELTY Man Jailed for Tattooing Kids with Permanent Inks

UK News

CODE CRACKERS Kent Drug Dealer ‘Zanyenergy’ Locked Up After Police Crack EncroChat Codes

UK News

MORE ARRESTS Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HEAD ON SMASH Crash Chaos on A4 London Road at Pewsham

UK News

Crash Chaos on A4 London Road at Pewsham

UK News

FIND HER Have You Seen Missing Teen Alisa in Portsmouth?

Missing Persons

Have You Seen Missing Teen Alisa in Portsmouth?

Missing Persons

DRUGS HAUL Class A Drugs and Knife Nabbed in Gillingham Car Stop

UK News

Class A Drugs and Knife Nabbed in Gillingham Car Stop

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

VILE CRIMES Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

UK News

Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

UK News

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Single-Tap Success Becomes the Global Standard for Mobile-First Onboarding

UK News

Single-Tap Success Becomes the Global Standard for Mobile-First Onboarding

UK News

Human Interaction Returns to the Screen as Live Dealer Games Redefine Social Play

UK News

Human Interaction Returns to the Screen as Live Dealer Games Redefine Social Play

UK News

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News
Watch Live