The A303 eastbound is completely closed between the A342 near Andover and the A338 near Cholderton after a multi-vehicle smash. Eyewitnesses report that one car hit a tree in the nasty collision.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

All emergency teams are currently at the site. National Highways contractors are on their way to help manage traffic and clear debris. Drivers are urged to be patient and expect delays.

Traffic Chaos: Local Diversions in Place

Traffic is being rerouted via local roads while the cleanup is underway. If you’re heading this way, plan and allow extra time for your journey. Consider alternate routes or even delaying your trip.

Latest from the Ground

As of 8:21 pm, the A303 westbound is also shut between the A342 at Andover and the A338 near Cholderton due to the same incident. More updates to follow as the situation develops.