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SUGERY SHOCK Clavicular Faces Backlash After Nose Job Live-Streamed to Millions

Clavicular Faces Backlash After Nose Job Live-Streamed to Millions

Controversial UK looksmaxxer Clavicular sparked a fierce reaction after live-streaming his recent nose job to millions online. Known for his open obsession with cosmetic surgery, the 20-year-old shared his procedure in real time, but fans quickly criticised the results, claiming it ruined his signature look.

Fan Backlash Erupts

Before the surgery, Clavicular’s naturally wider nostrils gave him a distinctive, masculine appearance, which many praised. However, following the operation, viewers were quick to point out that the altered nose gave him a softer, more youthful look that didn’t suit his face. Comments ranged from “he looks like a low T cuck now” to concerns about possible body dysmorphia.

Lookmaxxing Risks Highlighted

Clavicular’s nose job is the latest in a series of cosmetic tweaks as part of his ongoing “looksmaxxing” journey, which involves enhancing physical appearance through surgery. Experts warn the pursuit can become dangerous, as seen in growing concerns from his fanbase about further potential surgeries planned by the influencer.

More Surgeries Planned

In a follow-up video, Clavicular revealed he has booked additional procedures, including ear pinning (otoplasty) and wisdom teeth removal, aiming to refine his look ahead of Paris Fashion Week. Despite warnings from followers, the influencer remains committed to his transformation plan.

Fans Call For Intervention

Many fans have expressed worry that Clavicular’s fixation on altering his appearance might be driven by deeper insecurities or body dysmorphia. Comments urging him to reconsider further surgery have gained traction as concern grows over the lasting impact on his face and well-being.

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