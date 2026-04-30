Cloned Car With Multiple Plates Stopped by Thames Valley Police on M40

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing intercepted a cloned vehicle carrying multiple number plates on the M40 motorway during a night patrol. Acting on intelligence, officers stopped the uninsured car, driven by a person with no licence, ensuring a safe and controlled intervention.

Swift Police Action

Officers responded quickly to intelligence about the cloned vehicle travelling on the M40. They launched targeted searches that led to the vehicle’s safe interception with minimal disruption to other drivers.

Multiple Number Plates Discovered

A thorough search of the stopped car uncovered several number plates. Investigations revealed the vehicle was uninsured and the driver unlicensed, prompting further police inquiries into the plates found.

Ongoing Investigation

Thames Valley Police continue probing the origins of the multiple number plates and the cloned vehicle. The operation highlights effective coordination and proactive road policing to keep motorists safe.