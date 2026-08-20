Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CCTV LINK Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

A Winsford drug dealer has avoided immediate custody after police used CCTV footage to link him to an anonymous mobile phone being used to supply cocaine.

James Cross, 39, of Lyndale Court, Winsford, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, 18 August, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was handed a 32-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

The investigation began in July 2025 when officers became aware of a pay-as-you-go mobile phone number being used to supply Class A drugs in Winsford.

The number was not registered to an individual, but detectives established that a top-up voucher for the phone had been bought from a shop in Weaver Street on 20 August 2025.

CCTV linked Cross to drugs phone

CCTV obtained from the shop showed the person purchasing the voucher had travelled there in an Audi A3 registered to Cross.

Further examination of messages on the phone revealed Cross was regularly arranging to buy and sell cocaine, police said.

The investigation showed him travelling to locations including Liverpool, Trafford, Crewe and Tarvin as part of his drug-dealing activity.

On 15 October, officers from Northwich Proactive Policing Unit spotted Cross’s Audi while travelling in an unmarked police vehicle on Wharton Road.

They followed the vehicle into Lyndale Court, where Cross was arrested for drug offences after getting out of the passenger side.

Cocaine and cash seized

During his arrest, Cross attempted to pass two mobile phones to other people inside the vehicle, but officers intervened and seized the devices along with £600 in cash.

Police subsequently searched his home and recovered approximately £1,770 worth of cocaine.

Cross answered “no comment” to questions when interviewed and was initially released on bail before later being charged.

Police Constable Dean Butterworth, of Northwich Proactive Policing Unit, said:

“Drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on our communities and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.

“In this case, as soon as we received the intelligence that the mobile phone was being used to supply illegal drugs, we were quickly able to identify Cross as the owner through the CCTV footage, leading to his arrest.”

He said investigators subsequently gathered a “catalogue of evidence” linking Cross to cocaine supply in the Winsford area.

Cross’s 32-month sentence was suspended for two years, meaning he will not immediately serve the prison term provided he complies with the conditions of the suspended sentence.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man jailed after strangling, sexually assaulting and beating woman in her Wiltshire home

BEATEN AND ATTACK Man jailed after strangling, sexually assaulting and beating woman in her Wiltshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

Crime, UK News
Woman dies after falling from bridge onto A45 and being struck by vehicles

FALLEN FROM A BRIDGE Woman dies after falling from bridge onto A45 and being struck by vehicles

UK News
Boy, 14, dies after Portsmouth bus crash as police investigation continues

BUS DEATH PROBE Boy, 14, dies after Portsmouth bus crash as police investigation continues

UK News
Newham shooting victim named as Masum Miah as murder investigation continues

FIRST PICTURE VICTIM Newham shooting victim named as Masum Miah as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Registered sex offender has Sexual Risk Order extended after breaching conditions

SEX OFFENDER BREACH Registered sex offender has Sexual Risk Order extended after breaching conditions

UK News
Domestic abuser jailed after jumping from window in failed bid to escape police

FAILED ESCAPE Domestic abuser jailed after jumping from window in failed bid to escape police

Court News, UK News
Police release image after man punched in face at Plymouth nightclub

NIGHTCLUB ATTACK Police release image after man punched in face at Plymouth nightclub

UK News

WOMAN NAMED Woman, 52, named after fatal Shepherd’s Bush stabbing as man charged with murder

Crime, UK News
Dog rescued by firefighters after blaze breaks out at Totton flat

HOT DOG Dog rescued by firefighters after blaze breaks out at Totton flat

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

STANGLER JAILED Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

Court News, UK News
Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

Court News, UK News
Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

UK News
Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

UK News
Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

PUB ATTACK Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

Crime, UK News
Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

DESPERATE EFFORTS Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Court News, UK News
Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Court News, UK News
County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

CUCKOOING County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

Court News, Crime, UK News
County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

Court News, Crime, UK News
Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

EXCEPTIONAL SUMMER Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

UK News
Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LSD AND ECSTASY Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

Court News, Crime, UK News

Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

Court News, Crime, UK News
Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

SMOKE FILLED Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

UK News
Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

UK News
Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

NEVER FORGOTTEN Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

UK News
Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

UK News
Watch Live