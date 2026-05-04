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HEART BREAKING Cole Cooper Missing Teen Found Dead Near Falkirk One Year On

Cole Cooper Missing Teen Found Dead Near Falkirk One Year On

  Cole Cooper, the teenage boy who went missing near Falkirk in May 2025, was found dead in a wooded area in June, just weeks after his disappearance. One year on, his mother Wendy Stewart, speaks out about the pain and unanswered questions that still haunt the family.

Heartbreak One Year Later

Wendy Stewart described the trauma of living without closure since Cole vanished following a party in Denny on May 3, 2025. She spoke publicly of the family’s agony, saying: “I thought there could be nothing worse than losing a child, but living without closure… has caused my family and me a level of trauma I’m certain we will never fully recover from.”

Unanswered Questions Haunt Family

Despite Cole’s body being found near Longcroft, Falkirk, the family remain desperate for answers. Wendy questioned key details, asking: “When did he die? How? Why have I still not had confirmation? Have I spent 365 days unknowingly ignoring someone who could be at fault?” She also outlined the strange timings and conflicting reports, including unverified accounts of a former school friend having contact with Cole after he went missing.

Police Statement And Investigation

Police Scotland said there is no evidence of third-party involvement in Cole’s death. A spokesperson confirmed a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and awaits a response. Authorities pledged to keep the family fully updated as the case remains under review.

Last Movements And Discovery Site

  • Cole was last seen at a party in Denny on May 3, 2025.
  • His disappearance sparked a weeks-long search around Longcroft near Falkirk.
  • His body was found on June 6 in a wooded spot within a 15-minute walk of the last confirmed sighting.

Community And Family Impact

The loss has left the local community and the family in deep shock, grappling with grief and uncertainty. Wendy’s emotional message highlighted the toll of such a traumatic experience, emphasising the need for answers to bring peace to those affected.

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