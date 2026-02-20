Watch Live
ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

Expect delays on the M6 southbound between junctions 15 and 14 after a crash involving...

Published: 5:10 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:11 pm February 20, 2026

Expect delays on the M6 southbound between junctions 15 and 14 after a crash involving a damaged vehicle.

Staffordshire Road Crime Team on Scene

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Road Crime Team said: “There will be delays on the M6 south between junctions 15 and 14 while we work with National Highways and other emergency services to recover a damaged vehicle following a road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”

Motorists Beware: Plan Ahead

  • Allow extra journey time if travelling this stretch.
  • Follow updates from traffic authorities.
  • Consider alternative routes to avoid the jam.

Watch Live