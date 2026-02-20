A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Road Crime Team said: “There will be delays on the M6 south between junctions 15 and 14 while we work with National Highways and other emergency services to recover a damaged vehicle following a road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”

Expect delays on the M6 southbound between junctions 15 and 14 after a crash involving a damaged vehicle.

