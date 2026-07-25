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FIELD BLAZE Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

Five fire engines were called after a fire involving crops and bushes spread into a nearby field in Tudeley near Tonbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was alerted to the blaze in Five Oak Green Road at 4.27pm on Saturday 25 July.

Five fire engines and a bulk water carrier attended the incident after flames spread from crops and bushes into an adjacent field.

Firefighters used high-pressure hose reel jets, beaters and flexi-packs – portable water tanks with spray equipment – to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The incident was brought under control and crews left the scene shortly before 6.40pm.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Following the incident, Kent Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to take extra care when enjoying the countryside during the current spell of hot weather, as dry conditions can allow fires to spread rapidly.

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Following the incident, crews are reminding people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly, especially during prolonged periods of hot weather, when the ground can be extremely dry and fires are more likely to start.”

The fire service is advising members of the public to:

  • Avoid throwing cigarettes onto the ground.
  • Take all rubbish home, as reflective litter can easily start a fire.
  • Avoid lighting outdoor fires and ensure any barbecues or bonfires are well away from dry grass, undergrowth, overhanging branches and nearby properties.

Anyone who spots a fire should move to a safe location and call 999 immediately.

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