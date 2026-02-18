Water Woes Hit DA15 Homes

Residents in the DA15 area have been waking up to no water or painfully low pressure since the morning of February 18. Thames Water confirmed the disruption is affecting several properties across the region.

Specialist Team Rushed In

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some of you in the DA15 area are experiencing no water or low pressure this morning. We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing.”

They added: “Our specialist team is on the way to investigate the cause and get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Priority Help for Those in Need

Thames Water urged anyone who might need extra support to sign up for their free Priority Services Register. “This helps us understand your situation so we can offer better assistance,” the spokesperson explained.

Update Expected by Noon

The water giant promised an update by 12pm and apologised for the inconvenience. Teams are working around the clock to restore the water supply ASAP.