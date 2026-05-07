A dangerous driver was jailed after a 20-minute pursuit by Kent Police in Edenbridge on Sunday 19 April. Sam Walker, 23, from Dover, was caught following a high-speed chase where he ignored police signals, ran red lights, and drove recklessly through residential areas.

High-speed Pursuit

Officers first spotted Walker driving suspiciously in a blue Ford KA around 5.30pm on Mont St Aignan Way. Despite police signals to stop, he accelerated rapidly, reaching speeds up to 60mph in a 30mph zone. Walker weaved dangerously through traffic, forcing other drivers to take evasive action.

Risking Pedestrian Safety

The chase extended beyond county lines, with police witnessing Walker nearly striking a pedestrian crossing during his dangerous manoeuvres. The pursuit ended in Croydon after Walker stopped following a standoff with officers.

Drug Impairment Confirmed

At the scene, Walker tested positive for cannabis, and subsequent tests in custody confirmed he was driving while unfit due to drug use.

Court Sentence

Walker pleaded guilty at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 21 April to charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving while impaired by drugs. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for over four years, and is required to pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Police Statement

PC Lewis McGarrigle said: “Instead of just pulling over, Walker tried to escape with no regard for the safety of other road users and his dangerous driving could have caused serious injury. Yet officers were determined to stop him. They patiently and professionally pursued him until it was safe to arrest him.” “Walker tried to excuse his behaviour by saying he was scared but it was clear from his drug use and driving that he knew he was breaking the law and was trying to evade justice.”