A fire at a derelict building in Canterbury has sparked a police investigation. Kent Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and are urgently appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Blaze Hits St George’s Place

The fire broke out at 2.16pm on Saturday 14 February at an abandoned property in St George’s Place. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, helping with road closures and the temporary evacuation of nearby residents while Kent Fire and Rescue Service battled the flames.

Two Teens Arrested Over Arson

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson. Both have been released on bail pending further investigation. Police continue to probe the cause of the fire.

Police Urge Public for Help

Kent Police want anyone who witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage between 1pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, 14 February, to come forward. Call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/25824/26. Footage can be uploaded directly via the public portal.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.